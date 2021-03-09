The Newberry City Election Qualifying Period is open

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Qualifying for the Newberry City Election is open.

Three seats are up for grabs: Mayor and Commission Groups 4 and 5.

The seats are currently held by Mayor Jordan Marlowe, and Commissioners Tim Marden and Paul Norfleet.

Qualifying will remain open until Thursday, March 10, at 12 p.m.

Election day is April 13th.

