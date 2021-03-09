Advertisement

The Newberry City Election Qualifying Period is open

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Qualifying for the Newberry City Election is open.

Three seats are up for grabs: Mayor and Commission Groups 4 and 5.

The seats are currently held by Mayor Jordan Marlowe, and Commissioners Tim Marden and Paul Norfleet.

Qualifying will remain open until Thursday, March 10, at 12 p.m.

Election day is April 13th.

