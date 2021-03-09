To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After being closed to the public due to the pandemic, the Matheson History Museum is reopening.

The museum will reopen on Friday, April 2.

They will be open on just Friday and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Matheson History Museum announced in a press release staff will follow health guidelines to keep visitors safe.

RELATED STORY: Publix prioritizing all K-12 and child care teachers and personnel for COVID-19 vaccine

Museum staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building.

Visitors will be asked to sanitize their hands, wear masks and socially distance.

Capacity will be limited to 12 visitors.

Two exhibits on display are “Trailblazers: 150 Years of Alachua County Women” as well as “McCarthy Moment: The Johns Committee in Florida.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.