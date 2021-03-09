Advertisement

The Matheson History Museum is reopening

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After being closed to the public due to the pandemic, the Matheson History Museum is reopening.

The museum will reopen on Friday, April 2.

They will be open on just Friday and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Matheson History Museum announced in a press release staff will follow health guidelines to keep visitors safe.

Museum staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building.

Visitors will be asked to sanitize their hands, wear masks and socially distance.

Capacity will be limited to 12 visitors.

Two exhibits on display are “Trailblazers: 150 Years of Alachua County Women” as well as “McCarthy Moment: The Johns Committee in Florida.”

