Veteran donates tiny mobile home to Newberry organization

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Retired Air Force Master Sergeant, Clinton Johnson, spent 700 hours working on a tiny mobile home and is donating the home to 10 CAN, an organization that helps veterans and first responders in need.

He hopes the tiny home will benefit people who need a roof over there head.

“People coming into the state, veterans or some other people, with essentially no place to stay, would be able to use this in place of a tent or something,” Johnson said.

10 CAN is the Christian Adventure Network, a non profit founded to serve American heroes.

Founder of 10 CAN, Matthew Burke, was overwhelmed when Johnson’s daughter reached out to him saying the trailer was theirs.

“If you’ve ever received a blessing you understand what this feels like,” Burke said.

Johnson says the home is worth about 7,500 dollars and can sleep up to two people.

“There’s a small refrigerator, air conditioner if you have power or generator and a diesel heater so it’s a little camper,” Johnson said.

With a tv and radio system the small mobile home has entertainment and necessities to benefit many down the line.

“I’m hoping that it helps people on the way up to recover with whatever it is they’re suffering from,” Johnson said.

Burke’s said he’s more than thankful for people like Johnson.

“It is individuals like you that allows us to pay forward these blessings and your daughter as a veteran first responder.”

For information on the 10 CAN organization Click here.

Related stories: Latest installment of ‘Horse Fever’ features memorial to late Police Chief Greg Graham

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.