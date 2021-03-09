Advertisement

Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N.H. Walmart Inc., reported on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, that it swung to a loss in the fiscal fourth quarter as the sale of its Japan and United Kingdom divisions weighed on results. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many Walmart and Sam’s Club Pharmacy locations in the state of Florida that currently offer the COVID-19 vaccine have starting keeping wait lists, with many having no age, professional, or health risk-factor requirements.

That’s because, according to statement by a Walmart spokesperson, if someone misses an appointment the vaccine set out for them will go bad anyways so it might as well go in someone’s arm.

“Eligibility and Waste Avoidance Protocols have been developed in collaboration with state health departments with the shared goal of never letting a dose go to waste. Each vial contains multiple doses, and those doses are administered in accordance with CDC and FDA guidelines. In the event additional doses from an opened vial are available and there are no scheduled appointment, we turn to individuals, including our associates, who fall within that priority to administer the remaining doses. If no one is available in that priority, where states allow, we move to the next priority,” a Walmart spokesperson told WCJB TV20 News.

RELATED LINK: DeSantis: CVS expanding COVID vaccinations to over 150 Florida pharmacies

People who meet the current standards for vaccination, as issued by the State of Florida and the Federal government, get to schedule their appointments ahead of time, knowing when and where they will be given their shot.

However, for people who have no mitigating health factors, don’t work in education or as a first responder, or are not over the age of 65, they can go on a wait list and if someone misses an appointment, they may get a call from the pharmacy to come and get their shot.

Of the 10 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in North Central Florida TV20 contacted, all were keeping a waiting list, with many of them having more than 100 people on that list already.

On a call with someone from Walmart’s national COVID-19 information line, they advise that, since each location gets to manage their wait list how they see fit, and since protocols can sometimes change very quickly, the best course of action is to call your local Walmart or Sam’s Club to find out specifics about how they are handling their wait list.

If you’d like to know more about if you qualify to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment ahead of time through Walmart or Sam’s Club, or to see a list of locations offering the vaccine so you can call to get on their wait list, you can follow this link to their website.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that Florida will lower the age requirement for coronavirus...
DeSantis: Florida lowering age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine to 60 and older
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Marion County Sheriff Deputies get into stand-off after responding to call of shots fired.
People in a Dunnellon neighborhood are still trying to process the horror that unfolded before...
Dunnellon neighbors shocked after witnessing murder-suicide: “Heard 15, 20 shots go off at one time”
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Q&A: UF Health answers questions about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Its another step towards returning to normal. The lobby at Ocala Police head quarters is open...
Lobby at Ocala Police head quarters is open to the public once again
The latest installment of ‘Horse Fever' is open to the public for viewing, and ‘Legacy' is the...
Latest installment of ‘Horse Fever’ features memorial to late Police Chief Greg Graham
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that Florida is expanding its COVID-19 vaccinations to...
DeSantis: CVS expanding COVID vaccinations to over 150 Florida pharmacies
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast