Alachua County Commission enacts pedestrian ordinance to keep panhandlers out of road medians

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Without any fanfare, controversy, or even comment, Alachua County commissioners today enacted a pedestrian ordinance designed to keep panhandlers out of road medians.

Gainesville city commissioners approved a similar ordinance last month, over the outcry of many homeless advocates. Gainesville police started by issuing warnings for those found violating the ordinance. Then fines started at $50. The third offenses result in a $100 fine and then all instances after that, the offender goes to civil court.

The Alachua County rule applies to medians no wider than 6 feet, violators would first get a written warning and then a citation.

