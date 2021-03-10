Advertisement

Alachua County Commission enacts pedestrian ordinance to keep panhandlers out of road medians

The rule applies to medians no wider than 6 feet, violators would first get a written warning...
The rule applies to medians no wider than 6 feet, violators would first get a written warning and then a citation.(WCJB File)
By WCJB STAFF
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Without any fanfare, controversy, or even comment, Alachua County commissioners today enacted a pedestrian ordinance designed to keep panhandlers out of road medians.

Gainesville city commissioners approved a similar ordinance last month, over the outcry of many homeless advocates. Gainesville police started by issuing warnings for those found violating the ordinance. Then fines started at $50. The third offenses result in a $100 fine and then all instances after that, the offender goes to civil court.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Police begin median enforcement

The Alachua County rule applies to medians no wider than 6 feet, violators would first get a written warning and then a citation.

