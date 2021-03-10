Advertisement

Clemency board rescinds COVID-related fines

The clemency board voted to forgive all outstanding COVID-related fines imposed on businesses...
The clemency board voted to forgive all outstanding COVID-related fines imposed on businesses and Floridians throughout the pandemic Wednesday morning.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The clemency board voted to forgive all outstanding COVID-related fines imposed on businesses and Floridians throughout the pandemic Wednesday morning.

Little description of the scope of the move was offered, but the Governor did explain why he felt the hard handed penalties for violating government-mandated public health measures should be revoked.

“Many of these restrictions I think have shown to be ineffective and I think they’ve unfairly penalized people,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Only one member of the clemency board, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried voted no.

She is the lone statewide elected Democrat.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
People in a Dunnellon neighborhood are still trying to process the horror that unfolded before...
Dunnellon neighbors shocked after witnessing murder-suicide: “Heard 15, 20 shots go off at one time”
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that Florida will lower the age requirement for coronavirus...
DeSantis: Florida lowering age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine to 60 and older
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Q&A: UF Health answers questions about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The Combating Public Disorder Act, known as HB 1 because it is a top priority of legislative...
Final House committee approves combating public disorder act
DeSantis: COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to 60 plus Monday, 55 plus soon
DeSantis: COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to 60 plus Monday, 55 plus soon
People crossing University Avenue
New study ranks Florida at #1 for pedestrian fatalities
Ocala police uncover drug operation run by father and son during shooting investigation
Ocala police uncover drug operation run by father and son during shooting investigation