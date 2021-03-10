Advertisement

Farm Share distributes more than 14 million pounds of food to families in NCFL

After a successful food distribution in June, Senator Keith Perry and Farm Share were back at the College of Central Florida Thursday.
After a successful food distribution in June, Senator Keith Perry and Farm Share were back at the College of Central Florida Thursday.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The demand for food has been higher than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials with Farm Share said that won’t change soon.   

Farm Share, one of the state’s largest food banks, has distributed more than 135 million pounds of food state wide during this time. 

More than 14 million pounds of food has been served in north central Florida. 

And even as more people are vaccinated and things start to return to ‘normal’, Farm Share’s CEO Stephen Shelley said there’s still a great need for food.  

“We’re seeing economically, the recovery is probably going to take probably say, 12 to 18 months and a lot of these small businesses and even large companies are laying people off now because they just can’t make it any longer,” Shelley said.

