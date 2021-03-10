Farm Share distributes more than 14 million pounds of food to families in NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The demand for food has been higher than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials with Farm Share said that won’t change soon.

Farm Share, one of the state’s largest food banks, has distributed more than 135 million pounds of food state wide during this time.

More than 14 million pounds of food has been served in north central Florida.

And even as more people are vaccinated and things start to return to ‘normal’, Farm Share’s CEO Stephen Shelley said there’s still a great need for food.

“We’re seeing economically, the recovery is probably going to take probably say, 12 to 18 months and a lot of these small businesses and even large companies are laying people off now because they just can’t make it any longer,” Shelley said.

Gainesville-Women Working With Women

-Saturday, March 27, 2021

-9:00am-12:00pm

-4191 NE Waldo Rd Gainesville, FL 32609, USA

Related story: Tell Us Something Good: Hawthorne Area Resource Center, more than just a food pantry

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.