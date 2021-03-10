Advertisement

Gearing up for Gatornationals: Drivers prepare for NHRA season opener

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Gatornationals drag races are back on track, after being canceled last March due to the pandemic. This is the first full Gatornationals back since 2019, as the September races were an accelerated version.

The National Hotrod Association typically kicks off its season in California, but this is the first year the races will be starting in Gainesville, which is usually the third stop on the schedule.

Over 500 participants and competitors from all over the country are chasing the trophy. Drivers of all classes, from top fuel dragster to factory stock showdown are racing down the strip, pedal to the metal, warming up for qualifying races starting Thursday and going through the weekend.

Alexis DeJoria is the only female driver competing in the nitro funny car class. Being from Bronson, she said she’s excited to return to Gainesville for Gatornationals.

“I love coming to this track. I’ve never won here, I had my first round win in Nitro competition at this track though so that was pretty special so getting a win here would be pretty incredible I hope we can get it done this time,” said DeJoria. “The nitro funny car class has tons of champions every team that goes out there is out for blood, all the cars are fast you just have to be one your A game from start to finish.”

Vice President of NHRA Track Operations Kasey Coler said spectators can expect to see and hear a lot this weekend.

“Cars that’s may be a 67 Chevy that might take 13 seconds to get down a quarter mile all the way to what you see on tv as a top fuel cars or funny cars that can go 390, 330 miles and hour down a quarter mile and create a lot of chaos and havoc all the way down,” said Coler.

More COVID-19 safety precautions are in place this year including reduced capacity and a mask mandate.

RELATED STORY: One year later, Gatornationals Returns to NCFL

