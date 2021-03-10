Marion County Pets: Cricket, Judy, and Sage

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Cricket is a 6-year-old female mixed breed dog. She’s got a soft white coat and a precious smile to help win over anyone who meets her. Shelter staff says they would love to find her a home looking for a real burst of sunshine.

Judy is an 8-year-old female dog who’s out to prove age is just a number. Staff says she loves playing with others at the shelter. She might go great with someone looking for an active walking companion that will not drag you down the road.

Sage is a 15-year-old cat who’s looking for a warm lap to call home. His vision might not be what it once was but his sense of touch is still going strong. He loves to be pet and have his ears rubbed. They’re hoping to find him a nice place to enjoy his twilight years to the fullest.

All this month, adoptions are only $17 for the March O’doption Special.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

