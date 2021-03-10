Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Cricket, Judy, and Sage

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Cricket is a 6-year-old female mixed breed dog. She’s got a soft white coat and a precious smile to help win over anyone who meets her. Shelter staff says they would love to find her a home looking for a real burst of sunshine.

Judy is an 8-year-old female dog who’s out to prove age is just a number. Staff says she loves playing with others at the shelter. She might go great with someone looking for an active walking companion that will not drag you down the road.

Sage is a 15-year-old cat who’s looking for a warm lap to call home. His vision might not be what it once was but his sense of touch is still going strong. He loves to be pet and have his ears rubbed. They’re hoping to find him a nice place to enjoy his twilight years to the fullest.

RELATED STORY: Marion County Pets: Heston, Cheddar and Cocoa

All this month, adoptions are only $17 for the March O’doption Special.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

People in a Dunnellon neighborhood are still trying to process the horror that unfolded before...
Dunnellon neighbors shocked after witnessing murder-suicide: “Heard 15, 20 shots go off at one time”
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that Florida will lower the age requirement for coronavirus...
DeSantis: Florida lowering age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine to 60 and older
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Q&A: UF Health answers questions about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Marion County Pets: Cricket, Judy, and Sage
Marion County Pets: Cricket, Judy, and Sage
A barn at the World Equestrian Center is being quarantined after three horses presented...
Viral outbreak of EHV-1 infects multiple horses in Marion County
Walmart, Sam's Club COVID-19 vaccine wait list provides glimpse of hope for local mom
Walmart, Sam's Club COVID-19 vaccine wait list provides glimpse of hope for local mom