One historic streak ends, another milestone reached for Gator baseball team in victory

Kevin O’Sullivan reaches 557th win, most in UF history
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan picked up his 557th victory at Florida in Tuesday’s 5-1 win over Georgia State, surpassing Dave Fuller as the program’s all-time leader in coaching wins. Fuller coached at UF from 1948-75, collecting 556 victories.

The win was highlighted by Kirby McMullen’s two-run first inning home run and Garrett Milchin’s four scoreless innings on the mound. Florida improved to 10-3 overall this season.

About the only thing that went wrong for Florida was the end of Jacob Young’s school-record 30-game hitting streak that started in the final game of the 2019 season. Young went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

It’s a busy week for the Gators, with five games in six days. Florida returns to action Wednesday night at home versus Stetson.

