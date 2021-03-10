One historic streak ends, another milestone reached for Gator baseball team in victory

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan picked up his 557th victory at Florida in Tuesday’s 5-1 win over Georgia State, surpassing Dave Fuller as the program’s all-time leader in coaching wins. Fuller coached at UF from 1948-75, collecting 556 victories.

The win was highlighted by Kirby McMullen’s two-run first inning home run and Garrett Milchin’s four scoreless innings on the mound. Florida improved to 10-3 overall this season.

About the only thing that went wrong for Florida was the end of Jacob Young’s school-record 30-game hitting streak that started in the final game of the 2019 season. Young went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

It’s a busy week for the Gators, with five games in six days. Florida returns to action Wednesday night at home versus Stetson.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.