OPD conducts a search warrant, finds marijuana, guns and narcotics

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department found over six pounds of marijuana after conducting a search warrant.

According to a Facebook post by OPD, the search warrant was done Monday after a shooting on Sunday at Northeast 3rd Street in Ocala.

OPD Major Crimes, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, and Detective Coughlin completed the search.

Along with the marijuana, the team found guns, cash and trafficking amounts of narcotics.

Officers say the shooting victim was trying to trade drugs with the suspect.

