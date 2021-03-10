Advertisement

OPD conducts a search warrant, finds marijuana, guns and narcotics

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department found over six pounds of marijuana after conducting a search warrant.

According to a Facebook post by OPD, the search warrant was done Monday after a shooting on Sunday at Northeast 3rd Street in Ocala.

RELATED STORY: Ocala police investigating yet another shooting, detectives say interviews are crucial

OPD Major Crimes, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, and Detective Coughlin completed the search.

Along with the marijuana, the team found guns, cash and trafficking amounts of narcotics.

Officers say the shooting victim was trying to trade drugs with the suspect.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
People in a Dunnellon neighborhood are still trying to process the horror that unfolded before...
Dunnellon neighbors shocked after witnessing murder-suicide: “Heard 15, 20 shots go off at one time”
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that Florida will lower the age requirement for coronavirus...
DeSantis: Florida lowering age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine to 60 and older
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Q&A: UF Health answers questions about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Gearing up for Gatornationals: Drivers prepare for NHRA season opener
Gearing up for Gatornationals: Drivers prepare for NHRA season opener
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks the media at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lakewood Ranch...
WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Sumterville
OPD conducts a search warrant, finds marijuana, guns and narcotics
OPD conducts a search warrant, finds marijuana, guns and narcotics
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast