State proposal aims to reduce spam by making voter contact information private

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -State Senator Dennis Baxley of Ocala is supporting a proposal aimed at reducing spam calls.

Elections supervisors’ number one complaint from voters is that their email or phone number on file is getting them hit with spam or too many political messages.

The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee approved a bill Tuesday, that would remove addresses, emails, and phone numbers of voters from the public record.

Committee Chair Dennis Baxley said voters are surprised when the unwanted contacts start.

“You’re exposing people to things they never really signed up for or intended. And their privacy is of value too. And it looks like we’ve mismanaged their information as they are being contacted by sources,” said Baxley.

The information would still be available to political campaigns and committees, which are the source of most contacts that rub voters the wrong way.

