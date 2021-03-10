UF’s Becky Burleigh to coach final home game on Thursday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Some coaches are lucky enough to inherit a winning program, while others take over teams with losing records. Then you have Becky Burleigh, who built the Gator soccer team from scratch upon being hired in 1994. The only soccer coach the University of Florida has ever employed is retiring at the end of the season, and she coaches her final home game Thursday when Florida hosts Georgia Southern.

Burleigh led the Gators to an NCAA title in her fourth season, and remained a consistent winner. Under her direction, Florida has captured 14 SEC titles, and a total of 428 victories. Overall, Burleigh’s 509 wins rank second-most among active NCAA head coaches.

Burleigh admits she did it the hard way.

“When you’re starting a new team you don’t have a team in place to host people who come in, and a lot of that falls on you,” said Burleigh. “It was very rewarding to have done that, but at the same time I wouldn’t want to go through that again.”

In the weeks since announcing that she would retire, tributes have come pouring in, both from inside and outside of the soccer world.

“One of the things that has surprised me in all of this is hearing from people I didn’t know very well or in some cases didn’t know at all,” said Burleigh. “To take time and put that into writing is really flattering to me.”

Burleigh also believes that although the time is right to retire, stepping away from the sport and the profession she loves will leave a void in her life.

“There is something very special about having a team,” said Burleigh. “I think that’s going to be very hard to duplicate in anything else I do.”

Thursday’s matchup won’t be the season finale, however. Florida plays its last four games on the road.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.