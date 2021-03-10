Veteran’s court has expanded to include Putnam county

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A initiative aimed at helping veterans in the criminal justice system has expanded to include Putnam county.

Veterans court was designed to help veterans resolve legal matters and link them to services such as medical, substance abuse, and mental health treatments.

The program is an initiative which started in Volusia and Saint Johns counties but now Alachua, Marion, and Putnam counties are included.

