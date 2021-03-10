Advertisement

Viral outbreak of EHV-1 infects multiple horses in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A barn at the World Equestrian Center is being quarantined after three horses presented symptoms of the respiratory virus equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1).

The center learned of the possible infection on Saturday and sent the animal to the University of Florida for testing and isolation. The Chronicle of the Horse reports two more horses have since tested positive, from Chestnut Hill Farm in Ocala.

RELATED STORY: Latest installment of ‘Horse Fever’ features memorial to late Police Chief Greg Graham

The five-day Winter Spectacular Number 10 scheduled to start Wednesday and will go on as scheduled.

The World Equestrian Center is enacting measures to reduce any potential spread. Management has installed a perimeter fence around Barn D, and biosecurity measures such as hand and foot sanitation, have been installed and will be enforced

Stables are asked to check the temperatures of all horses twice daily and maintain a log. Horses presenting with a temperature of more than 101.5 degrees or any signs of respiratory or neurological disease should be reported to the show veterinarian.

RELATED STORY: World Equestrian Center now open and expected to bring financial growth to Ocala

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

People in a Dunnellon neighborhood are still trying to process the horror that unfolded before...
Dunnellon neighbors shocked after witnessing murder-suicide: “Heard 15, 20 shots go off at one time”
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that Florida will lower the age requirement for coronavirus...
DeSantis: Florida lowering age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine to 60 and older
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Q&A: UF Health answers questions about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Walmart, Sam's Club COVID-19 vaccine wait list provides glimpse of hope for local mom
Walmart, Sam's Club COVID-19 vaccine wait list provides glimpse of hope for local mom
The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee approved a bill Tuesday, that would remove addresses,...
State proposal aims to reduce spam by making voter contact information private
The waiting is the hardest part for people who want the COVID-19 vaccine, but now a wait list...
Walmart, Sam’s Club COVID-19 vaccine wait list provides glimpse of hope for local mom
Elections supervisors’ number one complaint from voters is that their email or phone number on...
Senate committee gives thumbs up to shielding voters’ personal info