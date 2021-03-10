Viral outbreak of EHV-1 infects multiple horses in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A barn at the World Equestrian Center is being quarantined after three horses presented symptoms of the respiratory virus equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1).

The center learned of the possible infection on Saturday and sent the animal to the University of Florida for testing and isolation. The Chronicle of the Horse reports two more horses have since tested positive, from Chestnut Hill Farm in Ocala.

The five-day Winter Spectacular Number 10 scheduled to start Wednesday and will go on as scheduled.

The World Equestrian Center is enacting measures to reduce any potential spread. Management has installed a perimeter fence around Barn D, and biosecurity measures such as hand and foot sanitation, have been installed and will be enforced

Stables are asked to check the temperatures of all horses twice daily and maintain a log. Horses presenting with a temperature of more than 101.5 degrees or any signs of respiratory or neurological disease should be reported to the show veterinarian.

