WATCH: Grandmother given prescription to hug granddaughter after full vaccination

By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) - A grandmother in New York was given a prescription to hug her granddaughter after getting her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Evelyn Shaw’s granddaughter arranged the special moment with the doctor. The doctor wrote a prescription that read, “You are allowed to hug your granddaughter.” It was then sealed in an envelope.

The tender hug, Evelyn Shaw’s first in a year, was recorded on video and posted to Twitter by her daughter, Jessica Shaw.

“First hug she’s had in a year,” the post read. “Thank you to all the scientists and doctors who made this happen!”

Jessica Shaw’s sister, Dr. Laura Shaw Frank, called the prescription slip “holistic medical care” in a tweet of her own.

“Our mom’s doctor (also mine and my daughter’s doctor) knows that our mom is very nervous to return to the world,” she wrote. “She figured out how to ease her path. Medical care from the heart.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines Monday for those who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. These allow visits with unvaccinated people from one household without wearing face masks or social distancing if the unvaccinated are at low risk for severe disease.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

