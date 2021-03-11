Archer residents petition to stop planned solar farming

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Some City of Archer residents are trying to stop a planned solar facility in the area.

A change.org petition calls for Alachua County Commissioners to deny the permit for the proposed 650-acre solar farm that GRU wants to build there.

If approved, the facility would provide power to GRU customers, which does not include Archer.

For a link to the petition, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.