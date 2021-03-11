City of Gainesville and Alachua county leaders react to COVID-19 fee clemency

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville and Alachua county leaders are reacting to the governor and state clemency board’s decision to waive COVID-19 related fines and fees.

Governor DeSantis announced on Wednesday that the state clemency board would be remitting COVID-19 related fines and fees. The use of the word remit is what has confused some local officials.

Alachua County spokesperson Mark Sexton said he and other local government members around the state don’t necessarily know what that would entail.

“I think there is some confusion among our colleagues in other local governments that have issued fines. As to what exactly the governor’s order means when he says ‘I hereby remit any fines imposed between Mar. 1, 2020, and Mar. 10, 2021.’ We’re not sure if that means local or state governments will refund those fines,” said Sexton.

RELATED STORY: Gov. Ron Desantis eliminates fines related to coronavirus restrictions imposed by local governments

Even if the governor meant for these county governments to refund those fees, Alachua county would not have to because they did not issue any fines in the first place. Gainesville on the other hand did.

As of October 2020, 14 Gainesville businesses were issued COVID-19 related fines and fees. Gov. DeSantis told local state authorities to stop giving out punishments in September 2020.

Gainesville City Commissioner David Arreola didn’t want to hurt individuals and businesses, he just wanted to make sure that the ordinances were being enforced.

“I don’t want people to get fined I just want people to wear their mask and keep distance in public spaces so that we can put an end to this pandemic by slowing the spread,” said Arreola.

As far as the work that Gov. DeSantis has done throughout the pandemic, Arreola says that he has not been doing his job.

RELATED STORY: UF Health frontline workers reflect back on one year of COVID-19 in NCFL

“The governor is essentially taking the next step to try and make local governments look like the villain, as he has always done even though he was counting on us to do his job for most of the pandemic.”

Sexton felt that the balance between local and state government is important especially during this ongoing pandemic.

“We support the governor. He certainly has a position in his emergency orders to take care of the folks in the state but we certainly feel like the counties have a very clear role too,” said Sexton. “This one doesn’t affect us but it’s a balancing act of what the state does and what the counties do. We’ve been very about the response from Alachua county resident throughout the pandemic.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.