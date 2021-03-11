Drivers geared up for Gatornationals return

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Competitors of the NHRA view Gatornationals as one of the premier events on their racing calendar. Six months after competing in the 2020 event, teams are back at Gainesville Raceway again this week.

Crews spent Wednesday testing and tuning their vehicles. Top Fuel cars have been known to travel at speeds of 330 miles an hour. In order to make it happen though, conditions must be ideal. The warmth of Florida makes it difficult to achieve maximum performance.

“In Florida we get a lot of ambient sun, and that heats up the rubber and makes the track a little more gooier,” said Antron Brown, a three-time world champion in the Top Fuel division. “It’s a little trickier getting down, but when we have cloud cover, the track firms up, it equals more miles an hour.”

Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Angie Smith will be monitoring the wind patterns throughout the weekend.

“The weather is really good here except for the wind,” said Smith. “If we can get the wind to do a 180 and spin the other way (for a tailwind), you’ll see some 200 mile an hour runs out of pro stock motorcycle this weekend.”

Competition gets underway Thursday with qualifying in the Sportsman Class.

