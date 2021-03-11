Advertisement

Drivers geared up for Gatornationals return

Thursday signals the start of Sportsman Class qualifying; Top Fuel division starts Friday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Competitors of the NHRA view Gatornationals as one of the premier events on their racing calendar. Six months after competing in the 2020 event, teams are back at Gainesville Raceway again this week.

Crews spent Wednesday testing and tuning their vehicles. Top Fuel cars have been known to travel at speeds of 330 miles an hour. In order to make it happen though, conditions must be ideal. The warmth of Florida makes it difficult to achieve maximum performance.

“In Florida we get a lot of ambient sun, and that heats up the rubber and makes the track a little more gooier,” said Antron Brown, a three-time world champion in the Top Fuel division. “It’s a little trickier getting down, but when we have cloud cover, the track firms up, it equals more miles an hour.”

Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Angie Smith will be monitoring the wind patterns throughout the weekend.

“The weather is really good here except for the wind,” said Smith. “If we can get the wind to do a 180 and spin the other way (for a tailwind), you’ll see some 200 mile an hour runs out of pro stock motorcycle this weekend.”

Competition gets underway Thursday with qualifying in the Sportsman Class.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
People in a Dunnellon neighborhood are still trying to process the horror that unfolded before...
Dunnellon neighbors shocked after witnessing murder-suicide: “Heard 15, 20 shots go off at one time”
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
The rule applies to medians no wider than 6 feet, violators would first get a written warning...
Alachua County Commission enacts pedestrian ordinance to keep panhandlers out of road medians
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that Florida will lower the age requirement for coronavirus...
DeSantis: Florida lowering age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine to 60 and older

Latest News

TJ Bowen gets ready to try and slip out of a hold during practice at Buchholz High School.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: TJ Bowen (Buchholz)
Bobcat takes down assignments and opponents
Scholar Athlete TJ Bowen
Gainesville Raceway to host Gatornationals
Gatornationals preview
Florida downs GSU, 5-1
Gator baseball beats GSU