Environmental group pushes for removal of Ocklawaha River dam

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - An environmental group is adding ammunition to its longtime push to remove the Rodman Dam, freeing the Ocklawaha River to flow its natural course.

A report released by the Florida Defenders of the Environment claims the state Department of Environmental Protection has ignored structural weaknesses, making the dam a “high hazard.”

An engineering report concludes it would take a large amount of money to address the problems.

The 6100 foot dam was built in 1968.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.