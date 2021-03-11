Gainesville student wins Honorable Mention in nationwide film competition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A documentary filmmaker and high school student was recognized for his submission to C-SPAN’s national 2021 “Studentcam” competition.

Buchholz High School student Alex Casanas was an Honorable Mention winner in the competition.

He will receive $250 for his documentary, “Nuclear Crimes Against the Navajo.” The short film reviews the Church Rock uranium spill in New Mexico in 1979.

More than 2300 students nationwide participated in the contest.

For a link to the documentary, click HERE.

