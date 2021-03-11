Advertisement

Gainesville tech company lands contract with U.S. Air Force

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Barely bigger than a quarter, Alert Trace tracks cases of COVID-19 digitally.

“It’s a token of what small businesses can do,” said Kyle Hopkins with VOS Systems.

VOS Systems in Gainesville launched their new device Alert Trace through a pilot program with the United States Air Force. Employees like Hopkins visit military bases across the country to deploy the tiny device.

“COVID is the opportunity but it’s more pandemic related,” added Hopkins.

The device uses Bluetooth to communicate with one another and no location tracking mechanisms.

“Particularly for the Air Force the adoption rate has been high and it’s because the airmen understand that this is a warfighter technology that enhances the mission that keeps not just them but the public safe.”

The device registers every time another Alert Trace device is within range— or within six feet— and records that as contact. If someone tests positive for COVID-19, the Alert Trace device notifies everyone that the infected person came into contact with while maintaining anonymity.

“They’re making small business made in America products a priority and we have that competitive advantage so we’re proud to call Florida home and Gainesville home,” added Hopkins. “We’re proud to say everything we do is based in Florida all of our manufacturing is based in Florida and that brings a lot of credibility to what we’re doing.”

The company also supplies Alert Trace to the United States Navy and Warner Brothers.

