Gators claim SEC tourney win over Vanderbilt, 69-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -Tre Mann scored 22 points as Florida defeated Vanderbilt for third time this season, 69-63 to reach the quarterfinal round of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Florida (14-8) moves on to face Tennessee in Friday’s matchup at 2:30 p.m.

The win over the Commodores gives the Gators three victories over the same opponent for the first time since the 2013-14 season, when they accomplished it against both Kentucky and Tennessee.

Victory didn’t come easy after Vanderbilt’s Trey Thomas drilled three consecutive three-pointers to put the Commodores on top, 55-54 with 8:43 remaining. Mann took control from there, hitting four free throws and a layup to give Florida a 62-59 lead at the 5:34 mark. Mann is now averaging 20.8 points per game in his last four appearances.

Noah Locke, the only Gator with SEC tournament experience prior to tip-off, contributed a trio of three-pointers for Florida and 13 points.

For Mann, the victory was special because Florida didn’t get a chance to play in last year’s tournament due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to play again,” said Mann. “We were in the same situation last year, we thought we were playing and they canceled it the same day. We got a game under our belt so all we can do is take it one game at a time.”

Florida and Tennessee split their prior two meetings this season, with each team prevailing at home.

