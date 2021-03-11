Gators win fifth straight with come from behind victory

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering the bottom of the second, Florida trailed Stetson 5-0, before mounting a comeback and scoring 10 unanswered runs to earn their fifth straight win.

The Gators (11-3) fell behind early, after Tim Manning’s starting debut fell apart less than two innings into the ball game. Manning got roughed up in the top of the first for the Hatters first two runs, then allowed three more to come across the board with two outs in the top of the second.

In total, Manning lasted 1 & 2/3 innings while surrendering five runs on five hits.

Despite the large deficit, the orange and blue continued to take their hacks in the batters box, and finally broke through with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. First baseman Kris Armstrong stepped to the plate with the bases loaded, and hit a soft chopper down the third baseline, which caused Banks Griffith some trouble and allowed Jud Fabian to score to make it 5-1. The very next batter, Kendrick Calilao registered his only hit of the game with a single to center field to plate Nathan Hickey to cut the deficit to 5-2.

After Jacob Young hit a solo home run to grab another run in the bottom of the fourth, the Gators exploded for runs in the fourth. The offensive explosion was highlighted by Kris Armstrong’s solo blast to left field, and Hickey’s 2-run double to give Florida the lead 7-5. Once the orange and blue grabbed the lead, they would not relinquish it.

Young and Hickey were a combined 7 for 10 on the night, with 6 rbi.

In total, the Gators used seven pitchers, as Brandon Sproat got credit for the win to move to 2-0 on the season.

Florida will take Thursday off in preparation for a three game home stand against Jacksonville University.

