Gov. Ron Desantis eliminates fines related to coronavirus restrictions imposed by local governments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gov. Ron DeSantis is letting people who owe fines for violating COVID-19 restrictions off the hook.

DeSantis issued an executive order granting clemency after what he called quote “unprecedented local government restrictions.” All fines imposed by city and county governments related to covid between March 1, 2020 and March 10, 2021, are canceled.

RELATED STORY: DeSantis: COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to 60 plus Monday, 55 plus soon

The order does not apply to fines imposed by assisted living facilities, hospitals, or health care providers.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.