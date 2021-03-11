Advertisement

GRAPHIC: 5 officers charged with manslaughter in teen’s shooting death

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Five Oklahoma City police officers have been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

Stavian Rodriguez was shot by officers responding to reports of an attempted armed robbery at an Oklahoma City convenience store on Nov. 23.

TV news video appears to show Rodriguez outside a gas station, dropping a gun. The boy raises his hands, then lowers them before being shot.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater charged five of the responding officers with first-degree manslaughter. If convicted, the officers could face up to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
The rule applies to medians no wider than 6 feet, violators would first get a written warning...
Alachua County Commission enacts pedestrian ordinance to keep panhandlers out of road medians
The waiting is the hardest part for people who want the COVID-19 vaccine, but now a wait list...
Walmart, Sam’s Club COVID-19 vaccine wait list provides glimpse of hope for local mom
A barn at the World Equestrian Center is being quarantined after three horses presented...
Viral outbreak of EHV-1 infects multiple horses in Marion County
Kirkland has been charged with attempted murder, and a number of other drug related charges.
Ocala police uncover drug operation run by father and son during shooting investigation

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor’s residence
Court documents say the officers "unnecessarily fired lethal rounds" at the 15-year-old armed...
GRAPHIC: Body cam footage shows intense moments leading to death of teen robbery suspect
UF Health disease expert explains efficacy rates of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
UF Health disease expert explains efficacy rates of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 4-year-old Easton G. Redmon and 2-year-old...
Amber Alert issued for two N.C. children believed to be abducted, headed to Ga.