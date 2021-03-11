Pedestrian killed in crash on US Highway 441 in Alachua

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning in a deadly crash.

It happened on US Highway 441 between Mi Apá and Hitchcock’s in Alachua.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 47-year-old man was walking in the left southbound lane.

A 38-year-old man was driving south and was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

Troopers say the victim died at the scene.

