Pedestrian killed in crash on US Highway 441 in Alachua

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning in a deadly crash.

It happened on US Highway 441 between Mi Apá and Hitchcock’s in Alachua.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 47-year-old man was walking in the left southbound lane.

RELATED STORY: New study ranks Florida at #1 for pedestrian fatalities

A 38-year-old man was driving south and was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

Troopers say the victim died at the scene.

