Suwannee River Jam postponed until 2022

The 2020 Suwannee County River Jam was postponed again(WCJB Staff)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee River Jam is postponed again.

The event was originally scheduled in September but was postponed until April 28, however, organizers now say the 2021 event will have to wait until next year.

The festival is now set for April 27 through April 30, 2022.

People who already purchased tickets or campsites will be automatically rolled over to next year, unless they request a refund.

Refunds must be requested by April 9 through their website HERE.

