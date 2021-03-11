Advertisement

UF Health disease expert explains efficacy rates of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Health doctors believe there’s no need to be wary about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and encourage all those eligible to get their shot.

Cindy A. Prins, Ph.D., M.P.H., a University of Florida Health infectious disease epidemiologist who is an associate professor in the UF College of Public Health and Health Professions and the UF College of Medicine, gave the different efficacy rates of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19.

“They have a 72 percent effectiveness in preventing COVID,” Dr. Prins said. “They also looked at preventing severe COVID and it was 85 percent effective there and then they also looked at hospitalization and death and it was actually 100 percent effective there. So, that’s a terrific vaccine”

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a single dose vaccine meaning there’s no need to schedule a second appointment and it can be stored in a refrigerator for up to three months but the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines essentially do the same thing to prevent infection.

Now with the Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines combined, President Joe Biden says there will be enough vaccine supply for every american adult by the end of May.

President Biden recently announced he has purchased 100 Million more doses for the latter part of the year and future.

“Today I’m directing Jeff and my HHS team to produce another 100 million doses and purchase another 100 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” President Biden said. “I’m doing this because in these wartime efforts we need maximum flexibility, there’s always a chance that we’ll encounter unexpected challenges or they’ll be a new need for the vaccination effort, a lot can happen, a lot can change and we need to be prepared.”

Dr. Prins says the more people who are vaccinated, the quicker we can reach herd immunity and resume life as normal.

“Now that we’ve got the three vaccines on the horizon, we’re getting more availability of vaccines,” Dr. Prins explained. “We’re still seeing a good demand out there for people wanting to get vaccinated. So, at this point it’s just a matter of opening that up a little more and getting our populations in to get everyone covered and vaccinated that wants to get vaccinated. I think part of that will be allowing some people who may be hesitant to see that people are getting the vaccine, that they’re not having bad side effects from and that there are changes in your life that could happen after you get vaccinated.”

Florida received 175 thousand doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine late last week but it has not made its way to North Central Florida quite yet.

