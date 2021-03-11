Walgreens expands vaccine to more stores in Alachua, Bradford, Clay and Marion Counties

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held his second press conference of the day on Thursday, when he made a stop in Jacksonville to announce the expansion of Walgreen’s retail pharmacy vaccination program.

Walgreens will now offer the vaccine at 97 stores starting on Friday, expanding from just 12 stories. People can register for a vaccine by heading to Walgreen’s website HERE.

You’ll have to sign in to your Walgreens.com pharmacy account and complete a short eligibility screening. Appointments are already open with the first shots in the arm going in on Friday.

According to DeSantis, three Alachua County, one Bradford County, one Clay County, and 12 Marion County stores will be offering the vaccine.

“Wherever we put retail pharmacies, the numbers go up,” said DeSantis. “This is what they do everyday.”

This expansion is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Walgreens will join Publix, CVS, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie with a more sizable footprint. DeSantis says they will announce more expansions soon.

“We think we’re going to be able to expand even more next week and we’ll have an announcement about that,” DeSantis said. “So I think what we’ll have is pretty much any community with a decent size, there’s going to be multiple retail options for you to be able to go in and do it.”

DeSantis says these retail pharmacies are currently receiving mostly the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, however, he expects with the more shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming, a lot of these retailers will start providing the one-dose shot. DeSantis does not know when the next shipment of the J&J vaccine is set to arrive in Florida, but he doesn’t believe it will be in the next two weeks.

“We don’t think we’re going to get any new J&J next week, but we do think beyond that, we’ll start to see the J&J ramp up,” DeSantis said.

Florida will move the age requirement to 60 and older on Monday, however, earlier on Thursday, DeSantis is hopeful that they will be able to lower that age requirement earlier.

“We could be in a situation where we go down to 60 on Monday and then go down to 55 relatively soon,” he said. “Then if the supply gates really open, we could be in a position sometime in April where it’s available and people can get it.”

