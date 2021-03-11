Advertisement

Walgreens expands vaccine to more stores in Alachua, Bradford, Clay and Marion Counties

Ayden Walgreens got first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine
Ayden Walgreens got first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held his second press conference of the day on Thursday, when he made a stop in Jacksonville to announce the expansion of Walgreen’s retail pharmacy vaccination program.

RELATED STORY: DeSantis announces new vaccine pop up site in Lake City,all Floridians could access to vaccine by April

Walgreens will now offer the vaccine at 97 stores starting on Friday, expanding from just 12 stories. People can register for a vaccine by heading to Walgreen’s website HERE.

You’ll have to sign in to your Walgreens.com pharmacy account and complete a short eligibility screening. Appointments are already open with the first shots in the arm going in on Friday.

According to DeSantis, three Alachua County, one Bradford County, one Clay County, and 12 Marion County stores will be offering the vaccine.

“Wherever we put retail pharmacies, the numbers go up,” said DeSantis. “This is what they do everyday.”

This expansion is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Walgreens will join Publix, CVS, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie with a more sizable footprint. DeSantis says they will announce more expansions soon.

“We think we’re going to be able to expand even more next week and we’ll have an announcement about that,” DeSantis said. “So I think what we’ll have is pretty much any community with a decent size, there’s going to be multiple retail options for you to be able to go in and do it.”

DeSantis says these retail pharmacies are currently receiving mostly the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, however, he expects with the more shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming, a lot of these retailers will start providing the one-dose shot. DeSantis does not know when the next shipment of the J&J vaccine is set to arrive in Florida, but he doesn’t believe it will be in the next two weeks.

“We don’t think we’re going to get any new J&J next week, but we do think beyond that, we’ll start to see the J&J ramp up,” DeSantis said.

Florida will move the age requirement to 60 and older on Monday, however, earlier on Thursday, DeSantis is hopeful that they will be able to lower that age requirement earlier.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

“We could be in a situation where we go down to 60 on Monday and then go down to 55 relatively soon,” he said. “Then if the supply gates really open, we could be in a position sometime in April where it’s available and people can get it.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
The rule applies to medians no wider than 6 feet, violators would first get a written warning...
Alachua County Commission enacts pedestrian ordinance to keep panhandlers out of road medians
The waiting is the hardest part for people who want the COVID-19 vaccine, but now a wait list...
Walmart, Sam’s Club COVID-19 vaccine wait list provides glimpse of hope for local mom
A barn at the World Equestrian Center is being quarantined after three horses presented...
Viral outbreak of EHV-1 infects multiple horses in Marion County
Kirkland has been charged with attempted murder, and a number of other drug related charges.
Ocala police uncover drug operation run by father and son during shooting investigation

Latest News

The 2020 Suwannee County River Jam was postponed again
Suwannee River Jam postponed until 2022
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Brooksville to speak at a new vaccination site at the High Point...
WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Walgreens vaccine expansion
Gov. Ron DeSantis sets up a new vaccine site in Lake City.
DeSantis announces new vaccine pop up site in Lake City, all Floridians could access to vaccine by April