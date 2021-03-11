WATCH: Lincoln Middle hoops player gives a High Springs player an amazing send off

HIGH SPRINGS , Fla. (WCJB) - A touching moment during a High Springs Community School basketball game spreads joy on the hardwood.

Jonathan Jacome, a student with Down’s Syndrome, had his moment to shine on his final game.

The team was playing Lincoln Middle, when Jacome, No. 25, lined up for his shot. He missed his first shot but a Lincoln player tossed him the ball to give him another chance, and Jacome didn’t squander it.

Jacome lined up from distance and drained a three to huge applause.

According to ACPS, the mom says that her son has received a lot of “love at schools throughout the district during this season’s games.”

“Kudos to the players, coaches, cheerleaders and spectators at Lincoln, which just last night won the district championship,” said ACPS.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.