Alachua County publishes COVID-19 vaccine survey

By Josh Kimble
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County and the WellFlorida Council is asking for your thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county has published a survey to get feedback from residents about the vaccine rollout, suggestions, challenges or any other thoughts you might have about the vaccine. The survey has 30 questions and should take ten to fifteen minutes to complete.

“It’s just important to understand how people are feeling right now. If there are people who are feeling hesitant to get the vaccines, we would like to truly understand why and see if perhaps we could offer them some materials or resources that might help them get to where they are comfortable with taking the vaccine,” said Mark Sexton, the Communications Director for Alachua County.

RELATED STORY: Publix expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 60 and older

“We always feel like more information is better so we feel it would be helpful for all the people involved in Alachua County and administrative staff to kind of get this picture and this snapshot and this really good comprehensive look at how people are feeling.”

The survey will be available online until March 26 or until the county receives ten thousand responses. You can find a link to the survey HERE.

