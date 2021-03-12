Day 2 of 52nd Gatornationals underway

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Amber Pellicone caught up with Alan Reinhart, the voice of the NHRA. See what he has to say about the 52nd annual Gatornationals.

Take a look at the difference in fuel lines⛽️Top fuel funny cars can burn up to a gallon of gas every 3/4 of a second on the raceway, going over 300 mph. @NHRAReinhart #gatornationals #NHRA pic.twitter.com/1gzUnbeqEM — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) March 12, 2021

