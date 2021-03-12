Dixie County’s lawyer will remain at his post despite federal charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The lawyer for Dixie County will be keeping his job despite federal charges.

Michael O’Steen, who was charged alongside Jeffrey Seigmeister, who was state attorney representing Columbia and six other North Florida counties for nearly seven years, will remain at his post for now.

At last week’s Dixie County Commission meeting, commissioners discussed the issue of O’Steen’s charges, but decided not to take anything to a vote, according to Dixie County Manager Duane Cannon

Cannon says they are taking the stance that as long as O’Steen retains his license with the Florida Bar, he can still serve the county.

