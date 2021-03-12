Advertisement

Dixie County’s lawyer will remain at his post despite federal charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The lawyer for Dixie County will be keeping his job despite federal charges.

RELATED STORY: Former NCFL State Attorney arrested in Arizona on federal charges

Michael O’Steen, who was charged alongside Jeffrey Seigmeister, who was state attorney representing Columbia and six other North Florida counties for nearly seven years, will remain at his post for now.

RELATED STORY: Former State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister considered to be a flight risk

At last week’s Dixie County Commission meeting, commissioners discussed the issue of O’Steen’s charges, but decided not to take anything to a vote, according to Dixie County Manager Duane Cannon

Cannon says they are taking the stance that as long as O’Steen retains his license with the Florida Bar, he can still serve the county.

RELATED STORY: Former State Attorney accused of defrauding man of $985K

