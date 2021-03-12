Gatornationals underway at Gainesville Raceway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The 52nd annual Gatornationals is off and running at Gainesville Raceway with qualifying action in the Sportsman Class. The bulk of the Nitro, Top Fuel, and Funny Car divisions get rolling on Friday. Attendance is permitted and seating is socially distanced for Gainesville’s premier annual spectator sporting event.

This year, Gatornationals marks the season opener for the NHRA. Thus, some drivers spent the days leading up to the event still trying to become fully credentialed to race in their respective divisions. Mike Bucher, son of former Gatornationals champion Jim Bucher, has earned his license to race in the Top Fuel division. Bucher is motivated to honor his father, who set a Top Fuel division track record at Gatornationals in 1973.

“My dad died when I was 15 years old and I’ve had to wait 40 years to do this,” said Bucher. “I’ve been pursuing this for a long time and it’s a gift from the lord to be able to do this.”

Racing ends on Sunday with finals in all competitive divisions.

