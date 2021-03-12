Man dies in motorcycle vs. bear crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Marion County is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a bear.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on State Road 40 just west of U.S. Route 19.

A bear was standing in the road, and the man hit it.

The man was thrown off the bike and landed on the road.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and died on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.