Man dies in motorcycle vs. bear crash
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Marion County is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a bear.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on State Road 40 just west of U.S. Route 19.
A bear was standing in the road, and the man hit it.
The man was thrown off the bike and landed on the road.
The driver was not wearing a helmet and died on the scene.
