Ocala attorney sentenced to probation after abnormal crime spree

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An attorney from Ocala received two years probation after pleading no contest to a number of charges related to a series of bizarre incidents last June.

Damien Aranguren was accused of breaking into several vehicles, including an RV, and trying to drive off in them. Investigators say he also walked into a stranger’s house, sat down and used their laptop.

Judge Lisa Herndon also ordered Aranguren to continue mental health treatment and to take random drug tests every month.

