Publix expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 60 and older

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More Florida residents are now eligible for the vaccine at Publix.

According to a press release, any one 60 or older is now eligible to receive a shot at the grocery chain, however, the retailer adds that due to a federal directive, school employees and child care workers will still be prioritized.

With this latest change, individuals that are eligible at Publix include: those who are medically vulnerable (individuals must have this form filled out by their doctor), health care professionals, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, all K-12 school employees and other child care workers, and firefighters and law enforcement officers who are 50 and older.

Appointments can be made through their scheduling portal Publix.com/covidvaccine on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those who are interested in the Moderna vaccine will need to log on, on Monday or Friday, those interested in the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can log on, on Wednesday.

The state will start vaccinating those 60 and older on Monday. The governor told reporters on Thursday, he hopes to offer the vaccine to all Floridians by April.

