Advertisement

Publix expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 60 and older

Columbia County residents are hopeful as Publix and Walmart locations in the county will offer...
Columbia County residents are hopeful as Publix and Walmart locations in the county will offer the vaccine; “That is a win, win for everybody”
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More Florida residents are now eligible for the vaccine at Publix.

According to a press release, any one 60 or older is now eligible to receive a shot at the grocery chain, however, the retailer adds that due to a federal directive, school employees and child care workers will still be prioritized.

With this latest change, individuals that are eligible at Publix include: those who are medically vulnerable (individuals must have this form filled out by their doctor), health care professionals, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, all K-12 school employees and other child care workers, and firefighters and law enforcement officers who are 50 and older.

RELATED STORY:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Appointments can be made through their scheduling portal Publix.com/covidvaccine on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those who are interested in the Moderna vaccine will need to log on, on Monday or Friday, those interested in the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can log on, on Wednesday.

The state will start vaccinating those 60 and older on Monday. The governor told reporters on Thursday, he hopes to offer the vaccine to all Floridians by April.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Local leaders are reacting to the governor's decision to waive covid-19 related fines and fees.
City of Gainesville and Alachua county leaders react to COVID-19 fee clemency
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
The waiting is the hardest part for people who want the COVID-19 vaccine, but now a wait list...
Walmart, Sam’s Club COVID-19 vaccine wait list provides glimpse of hope for local mom
Pedestrian killed in crash on US Highway 441 in Alachua
Pedestrian killed in crash on US Highway 441 in Alachua

Latest News

Man dies in motorcycle vs. bear crash
Man dies in motorcycle vs. bear crash
Gov. Ron DeSantis sets up a new vaccine site in Lake City.
WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Sebastian
this weekend planner
Weekend Planner : 3/12/2021
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast