Students at Reddick-Collier Elementary School curate COVID-19 time capsule

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - They’ve curated a peculiar kind of time capsule.

The fifth grade students here at Reddick-Collier Elementary School have gathered together different items including masks, and disinfectants so they can remember and learn from the events that happened in 2020.

The yellow, orange and red memory box is now home to the stories of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It started off as a school wide project, but these fifth graders really made it their own.

“Because it’s been a hard year and it’s important I guess because of what’s happened and so I think it’s good to come back and remember everything that’s happened and think how thankful we are,” Fifth Grade Student, Cade Rogers said.

Ethan Taylor said he and his brother were chosen by their teacher to design the box.

“Most of my family they like to draw, my brother, my grandpa, so I started drawing mostly myself, but designing the box was a great experience. I’m glad that my teacher, one of my teachers Ms. Hill, she chose me and my brother to create the box,” Taylor said.

And in 10 years, nine of these students will be back to re-open the box once more.

Alyannia Varner is one of those students.

“I think it’s an important memory about our lives and what happened in 2020. What responsibilities we had in fifth grade,” Varner said.

But until then, it will be kept safe, locked away in the school media center, for the students return in Jan. 2030.

“I think that their experience with the whole thing is going to be something that they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives and when they come backs they said today when they come back in 2030, they’re going to be able to share that experience possibly kids that did not go through this,” Fifth Grae Teacher, Tonya Hill said.

