Tax experts say don’t wait, file now, incoming stimulus check won’t impact 2020 taxes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first round of 1,400 dollar stimulus checks is expected to hit our bank accounts as soon as this weekend.

Related story: WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

With a new round of stimulus checks headed to American’s bank accounts, some may be wondering if it will impact their 2020 taxes.

Tax experts in Ocala said no, but it will next year. It’s the previous two stimulus payments they said will impact your taxes this time around.

WATCH | Tonight at 11 on @WCJB20, we’ll be answering some of your #tax questions. Which stimulus checks need to be reported on my 2020 tax filings? What if I had children in 2020? What if I was on unemployment in 2020? And more. #TaxSeason #CovidRelief pic.twitter.com/lLyJqazia2 — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) March 11, 2021

For people who have already filed their taxes, Enrolled Agent at Andrews Leek Tax Services, Joyce Leek said you don’t have to do anything further.

“You’ve done what you need to do, so you’re fine, you don’t have to worry,” she said.

But Lemek said, if you haven’t filed yet, make sure to claim your dependents and if you were on unemployment in 2020, that’s taxable income.

“That’s part of your income and you need to report it, and you should have gotten a form from the state saying how much unemployment you received and then if they took out taxes and how much the withholding was,” she added.

And so, with only five weeks left, if you haven’t filed your taxes yet, “Don’t wait. Go ahead and get filed,” Lemek said, at least by April 15th.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.