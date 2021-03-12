Advertisement

Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were sent following a viral video of a school fight.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:17 PM EST
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High School after “non-credible” threats were sent following a viral video of a school fight.

Levy County deputies say a video posted on multiple platforms has been viewed more than two million times. The video shows a fight between students in the cafeteria on January 8th. Some suggest one student is being attacked because of her religion.

School district officials say all students involved were reprimanded. Levy County School Board Superintendent Christopher Cowart released this statement about the video:

“We are disappointed by an incident which occurred two months ago at one of our campuses, which has recently received attention on social media platforms, this doesn’t accurately reflect the values of the School Board of Levy County. The district has thoroughly investigated and followed through with its policies to address the matter with all those involved. The School Board of Levy County takes any form of fighting, discrimination, intimidation, harassment, and bullying seriously, and they are not tolerated on any School District campus. The District has policies that it rigorously follows to enforce those values. Student privacy laws prevent the district from commenting on the specifics of any particular case, but if a student or parent has a concern about a situation, they should contact their campus principal or the district. Our District’s goals are to continually improve and we have grown from this isolated incident at one of our “A” rated schools.”

RELATED STORY: Deputies say no crime was committed after Bronson student claims teacher punched him, teacher could return

The Council on American-Islamic Relations released a statement saying they are disturbed by the attack.

CAIR-Florida’s Central Florida Regional Coordinator Lara Abu Ghannam said, “CAIR-Florida is outraged to learn of the attack on a young Muslim female student at Chiefland Middle School in Levy County, Florida.” Not only are we disturbed by the physical attack on this young student but also the jeering and laughing by those witnessing the attack and the strikingly apparent lack of intervention by administrators.”

Below is one of the multiple accounts which reposted the video of the fight.

