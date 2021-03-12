Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Sebastian

Gov. Ron DeSantis sets up a new vaccine site in Lake City.
Gov. Ron DeSantis sets up a new vaccine site in Lake City.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at Concordia Lutheran Church on Friday.

Watch live in the video player below:

