Advertisement

#6 Gator Softball opens conference play with victory against #9 Kentucky

Elizabeth Hightower strikes out seven in complete game win
Charla Echols, Avery Goelz and Gator teammates huddle together during their game against...
Charla Echols, Avery Goelz and Gator teammates huddle together during their game against Kentucky.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No. 6 ranked Florida opened Southeastern Conference play with a showdown against No. 9 ranked Kentucky at Katie Seashole Pressley Stadium Friday night, and the top-10 matchup took some resiliency to earn the win.

The Gators (16-1) and Wildcats (19-1) entered Friday’s contest a combined 34-1 so far this season, so both teams knew it would take their best to out-duel the other.

Both starting pitchers kept opposing hitters from doing any damage through the first two innings. Florida’s Elizabeth Hightower allowed the only batter to reach a base, as she issued a walk to Wildcat shortstop Erin Coffel in the top of the first.

Outside of the free pass to first, Hightower was rock solid against the opposition. She racked up four strikeouts by the end of the second, but ran into trouble in the top of the fourth.

Hightower allowed a lead off double, followed by a single, then loaded the bases after a sacrifice bunt was bobbled and the play at first couldn’t be made in time. But the junior right-hander steadied herself, and struck out the next batter, but did surrender a single run to score off a sacrifice fly, before striking out the final hitter of the inning.

Trailing only 1-0, the Gators offense came alive in the bottom of the inning to give their pitcher some run support.

Hannah Adams lead off with a single to center, followed by Charla Echols, who hit a rocket back to the pitcher who couldn’t handle it to safely reach first, as Adams easily took second. With two on and no outs, Kendyl Lindaman took the batters box and worked a full count, as she battled off pitch after pitch to keep the at-bat alive. Finally, she got a pitch over the inner half of the plate and bashed a ball all the way to the left field wall, which drove in Adams and Echols to give the Gators the lead.

Both teams went scoreless in the fifth, but Florida added one more insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. After Adams hit another lead off single, Echols roped a line drive to center field that just got under the glove of Renee Abernathy and rolled all the way to the wall. The speedy Adams easily came home to make it 3-1.

Hightower closed out the game by retiring the side, which included registering her seventh strikeout of the night. She improved her undefeated record to 8-0.

Florida moved to 6-1 against Kentucky on SEC Opening Weekend.

These two square off for the final pair of games on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Local leaders are reacting to the governor's decision to waive covid-19 related fines and fees.
City of Gainesville and Alachua county leaders react to COVID-19 fee clemency
The waiting is the hardest part for people who want the COVID-19 vaccine, but now a wait list...
Walmart, Sam’s Club COVID-19 vaccine wait list provides glimpse of hope for local mom
Bear
Man dies in motorcycle vs. bear crash

Latest News

Tennessee's Keon Johnson (45) shoots against Florida's Osayi Osifo (15) and Tre Mann (1) in the...
Tennessee eliminates Florida in SEC quarterfinals, 78-66
Becky Burleigh looks on as a tribute video plays at Dizney Stadium thanking the only head coach...
Becky Burleigh wins final home match of career
Florida's Tyree Appleby (22) drives against Vanderbilt's D.J. Harvey (5) in the first half of...
Gators claim SEC tourney win over Vanderbilt, 69-63
Florida Gators Baseball huddle up before their showdown with Stetson Friday evening.
Gators win fifth straight with come from behind victory