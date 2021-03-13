A Tuskegee Airman now living in Gainesville turns 100

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Mar. 12, 1921, Cornelius Davis was born in Blountstown, Fla. Over twenty years later, he would be an original member of the Tuskegee Airman. They were the first Black fighter pilots in the Army Air Corps.

Now, Davis is 100-years old. He was tired during his party which took place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, but who would not be after living such a life.

“Thankful to be here,” said Davis with a gravelly tone. He spent much of his party sitting and enjoying sixties rhythm and blues tunes.

Davis has lived in Gainesville since 2014 and moved to be closer to his daughter and extended family. His daughter, Angela Davis Bridges said she moved him to his home now, which she calls the “Wetherby House” after assisted living in Gainesville did not work out.

“I feel that I could take better care of him here with the help of some other people to make the rest of his life great,” said Angela.

COVID-19 was also one of the reasons that Angela removed her father from the living facilities.

“When he was in assisted living I couldn’t see him at all and that made it really hard. He couldn’t see us and he thought that we abandoned him because he didn’t know,” said Angela laughingly.

Davis was surrounded by generations of his family during the get-together and they sang “Happy Birthday” to him twice, once to the original lyrics and the second time to the Stevie Wonder version.

