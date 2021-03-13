Advertisement

A Williston veterans organization rides for military deaths on Saturday

By Camron Lunn
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -One Williston veterans group held a charity motorcycle ride to help support an important cause, military deaths.

The AMVETS Post 444, located at 13751 NE 52nd Pl in Williston celebrated the post’s 20th-anniversary with a ride for the Til Valhalla Project Saturday afternoon. The project provides plaques to honor the families of service members and first responders who lost their lives due to untimely deaths or natural causes.

About 30 riders came out and paid for the ride. Each year the post holds events to help support programs for veterans. Merchandise for the ride was donated by several organizations in Florida including Gainesville, Ocala, Crystal, Toadstool and War Horse Harley Davidson dealerships.

RELATED STORY: A Tuskegee Airman now living in Gainesville turns 100

Steve Rhonomus, The AMVETS Post 444 Chair Trustee, spoke about why this cause was so important to him.

“I did 11 and a half years in the U.S. Army and I have lost brothers and sisters to both combat and suicide,” said Rhonomus.

The post will be selling meals Saturday night and doing a poker run to benefit the project. They will also be having live music until 11 p.m.

