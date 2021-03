Amber Alert issued in Florida for girl missing from Tennessee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -An amber alert was issued Friday evening for a girl from Tennessee missing since 2019 and she might be in Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement sent out an alert for 17-year old Daphne Westbrook. Authorities believe she is with her father John Westbrook who does not have legal custody of her.

A Hamilton County grand jury indicted the father on the charge of aggravated kidnapping on Feb. 23rd, 2021. He is known to drive a 1971 orange Volkswagen Beetle.

PLEASE SHARE!



FL AMBER Alert for Daphne Westbrook, W/F, 17 yo, 5 ft 3 in tall, 110 lbs, br hair, br eyes. May be w/ John Westbrook, W/M. If you have any info on the whereabouts of this child contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-824-3463 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/1tCfaCwvD4 — FDLE (@fdlepio) March 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.