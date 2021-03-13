Buchholz High School principal no longer in charge of school in connection with investigation into former band director

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School principal Jim Tenbieg is no longer in charge of the school.

According to sources, who don’t want to be named, say that Tenbieg was removed from his position for failing to notify the parents of children who were being interviewed by the Florida Dept. of Education in connection to an investigation into former band director Shawn Barat.

Some parents became furious when they found out their student was interviewed without their knowledge, and complained to the school district.

According to Alachua County Public Schools public information officer Jackie Johnson, Tenbieg is being reassigned to a position in student services in the district office.

An interim principal will be announced early this coming week.

