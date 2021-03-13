Advertisement

Buchholz High School principal no longer in charge of school in connection with investigation into former band director

According to sources, who don’t want to be named, say that Tenbieg was removed from his position for failing to notify the parents of children who were being interviewed by the Florida Dept. of Education in connection to an investigation into former band director Shawn Barat.(WCJB)
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School principal Jim Tenbieg is no longer in charge of the school.

According to sources, who don’t want to be named, say that Tenbieg was removed from his position for failing to notify the parents of children who were being interviewed by the Florida Dept. of Education in connection to an investigation into former band director Shawn Barat.

Some parents became furious when they found out their student was interviewed without their knowledge, and complained to the school district.

According to Alachua County Public Schools public information officer Jackie Johnson, Tenbieg is being reassigned to a position in student services in the district office.

An interim principal will be announced early this coming week.

Hundreds join the Archer Historical Society for art festival
Levy County man dies in car crash on U.S. Alternate 27
