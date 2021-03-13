Advertisement

Families in need can receive up to $15,000 for rental assistance in Alachua County

The Alachua County Administration Building sign
The Alachua County Administration Building sign
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County will begin accepting applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) starting on Monday at noon. Families in need can receive up to $15,000 to help pay rent during the pandemic.

The program is funded by a federal grant intended to assist those who cannot pay rent or utilities due to the pandemic. Payment will be made directly to landlords, and utility companies.

Alachua County is distributing over $8 million in ERAP funds.

Eligibility Criteria for Tenants:

  1. Must be an Alachua County resident who has rent obligations for and is residing in the property that is in arrears (late rent payments or at risk for nonpayment) as their primary residence and;
  2. One or more adults in the household as listed on the lease must have qualified for unemployment benefits on or after March 13, 2020 OR experienced a reduction in household income on or after March 13, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak and;
  3. One or more adults in the household as listed on the lease must be able to demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability such as a past due rent or utility notice, court issued eviction notice, unsafe or unhealthy living conditions, or documented inability to pay prospective rent and;
  4. Total household income (including all adults residing at the address and listed on the lease) must fall at or below specific amounts.

For more information on how to apply click here.

