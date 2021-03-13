Advertisement

Fast times, fun times highlight Gatornationals

Competition at Gainesville Raceway runs through Sunday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -No one shows up and claims a trophy at Gatornationals, or any other NHRA race for that matter. Earning a title at one of the circuit’s top venues requires multiple days of qualifying and survival in elimination brackets.

Racing continued on Friday with eliminations in the Sportsman Class and opening rounds in the Top Fuel, Top Alcohol, and Nitro divisions.

Funny Car driver Alexis Dejoria said that with Gatornationals being the first race of the NHRA season this year, teams are looking to establish some consistency.

“It’s really important to get that first run down, and get a good number on the board,” said Dejoria. “And then you can kind of do whatever you want after that.”

Top Fuel driver Steve Torrence acknowledged the level of prestige Gatornationals carries, now in its 52nd year.

“This place has tons of history, has been around forever, and you always have to try and get that Gatornationals win,” said Torrence. “That’s a check off the bucket list for a career.”

Finals in all divisions are expected to be wrapped up be 3 p.m. on Sunday.

