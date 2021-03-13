Advertisement

FGC breaks ground on new STEM building

FGC administrators break ground on the construction of a new STEM building
FGC administrators break ground on the construction of a new STEM building(FGC)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gateway College (FGC) broke ground on the new STEM building Friday, officially marking the start of construction.

The structure will house facilities for numerous classes, including a micro-biology lab, classrooms for math courses, and multiple offices for faculty. The building will be 26,440 square feet. The project will be the first new building on the Main Campus of FGC since 2011 and will be funded by a combination of state budget funds and donations through the Foundation for Florida Gateway College.

The project is expected to completed in late spring or early summer next year.

Dr. Lawrence Barrett, President of Florida Gateway College said, “We are so excited that this project is now moving forward with a state-of-the-art science building that our region and college have needed for many years. Our success in the STEM fields has been excellent with our caring and knowledgeable faculty, and we will now have the updated labs and space to make even a greater impact for success for our students.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Local leaders are reacting to the governor's decision to waive covid-19 related fines and fees.
City of Gainesville and Alachua county leaders react to COVID-19 fee clemency
The waiting is the hardest part for people who want the COVID-19 vaccine, but now a wait list...
Walmart, Sam’s Club COVID-19 vaccine wait list provides glimpse of hope for local mom
Bear
Man dies in motorcycle vs. bear crash

Latest News

Amber Alert for Daphne Westbrook
Amber Alert issued in Florida for girl missing from Tennessee
Tuskegee Airman's 100th b-day
A Tuskegee Airman now living in Gainesville turns 100
The Alachua County Administration Building sign
Families in need can receive up to $15,000 for rental assistance in Alachua County
Basketball Hoop
Legislation would ban trans-althetes from women’s sports in Florida