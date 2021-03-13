FGC breaks ground on new STEM building

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gateway College (FGC) broke ground on the new STEM building Friday, officially marking the start of construction.

The structure will house facilities for numerous classes, including a micro-biology lab, classrooms for math courses, and multiple offices for faculty. The building will be 26,440 square feet. The project will be the first new building on the Main Campus of FGC since 2011 and will be funded by a combination of state budget funds and donations through the Foundation for Florida Gateway College.

The project is expected to completed in late spring or early summer next year.

Dr. Lawrence Barrett, President of Florida Gateway College said, “We are so excited that this project is now moving forward with a state-of-the-art science building that our region and college have needed for many years. Our success in the STEM fields has been excellent with our caring and knowledgeable faculty, and we will now have the updated labs and space to make even a greater impact for success for our students.”

